Newswise — With the skill of a polished orator, Scott Holmes picked up the microphone and began to speak to his audiences, which included about 20 faculty and staff gathered at the PCOM South Georgia campus in Moultrie as well as groups gathered on PCOM's other campuses in Philadelphia and Suwanee, Georgia, in mid-July.

Holmes usually uses his public speaking skills to host the weekly trivia night at the restaurant where he works in Statesboro, while pursuing a bachelor's degree in nursing at Georgia Southern University. Now a senior with a passion for critical care patients, Holmes was on the medical school campus discussing the research project he spent the previous two months preparing as a participant in PCOM's Pathways to Medicine Undergraduate Research program.

For his project, “Differential Gene Expression Analysis of Bone Cells,” Holmes worked with Thomas Last, PhD, Associate Professor of Biochemistry and Cellular Genetics, at PCOM South Georgia, the only medical school in South Georgia. It was the first time the 2020 Pelham High graduate had ever conducted this kind of research, and he enjoyed the challenge.

“I think the challenge of that was my favorite part, just proving to myself that I can do things that are outside of my comfort zone,” Holmes said. “I think that was the most challenging thing, just understanding all the new information. But you know, I had great people helping me, especially Dr. Last and other people at PCOM. I just really appreciate it.”

Holmes said he chose this particular research topic with his future career in mind.

“With my nursing school knowledge, I know that bone problems are a big problem in society,” he said. “They're a natural part of aging, and this issue is something that deserves more research. I felt like it would help me as a nurse, as a clinician and as a person.”

According to Jennifer Mitchell, EdD, Assistant Director of Diversity and Community Relations, the Pathways to Medicine Undergraduate Summer Research Internship is a vital initiative for PCOM South Georgia. It exemplifies PCOM's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion while directly aligning with the college's mission to educate and empower the next generation of healthcare professionals.

“This program is more than just an internship; it is a gateway to a future in medicine and science for students who are traditionally underrepresented in these fields,” Dr. Mitchell said. “It provides them with the tools, confidence, and networks necessary to pursue advanced studies and careers in healthcare, directly supporting PCOM's mission of educating health professionals to care for the whole person and advance the health of diverse communities.”

PCOM's Office of Diversity and Community Outreach coordinates the Pathways to Medicine Undergraduate Research program. Holmes was one of six undergraduate men from underrepresented minorities in medicine to participate in the program across PCOM. At each campus, undergraduates from partner universities are paired with PCOM faculty mentors to conduct a summer research project. While the program has taken place in Philadelphia and Suwanee for several years, Holmes was the first participant for the South Georgia campus.

His mentor, Dr. Last, was impressed by how quickly Holmes learned how to conduct the research.

“He's very enthusiastic and really easy to instruct on some very complex tasks,” Dr. Last said. “There were many times when I was trying to explain something, and I paused for a moment. He knew what I was going to say next, and just went ahead and did the next thing. It was very easy to show him the computer skills and such.”

Dr. Last also sees this undergraduate research program as a way of giving back to the South Georgia community by helping young adults develop as they learn new skills.

“By offering this internship, PCOM South Georgia not only fosters academic and professional growth among these students but also strengthens the pipeline of diverse talent entering the healthcare workforce,” Mitchell said. “This initiative reflects our deep-seated belief that diversity enriches the educational experience and is essential to achieving health equity.”

In addition to PCOM employees, Holmes' audience included his grandmother, Georgetta Smith of Camilla, who was filling in for his mother whose job duties prevented her from attending. Smith used her smartphone to capture video of Holmes' presentation.

For the son of Iris Edwards of Pelham and David Wimberly of Camilla, this likely won't be the last time he conducts scientific research.

“I can apply what I've learned in a lot of ways,” Holmes said. “I can use these techniques to learn more about other conditions and just help people out. I want to share more knowledge because knowledge is power.”

At the conclusion of his research project, Holmes said he learned more than just research techniques. His mentor mentioned some outcomes from Holme's project that could impact medical treatment.

“We got some interesting preliminary data that suggests there might be differences in particular genes that may be involved in certain bone-related conditions affecting individuals from one ancestry group versus another,” Dr. Last said. “That can make a difference in possible approaches for treatment.”