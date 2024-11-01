Newswise — LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commons Clinic is proud to announce that Long Beach Lakewood Orthopedic Institute, a well-established provider of orthopedic care, has officially joined its network. The integration adds five highly respected orthopedic surgeons to the Commons Clinic roster and strengthens healthcare resources for patients in the Long Beach and Lakewood communities.

With over four decades of dedicated service, the Long Beach Lakewood Orthopedic Institute has been recognized as a reliable center for the evaluation and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders. Founded by Dr. Ezzat Wassef and now led by his son, Dr. Andrew Wassef, the institute brings five expert physicians with varying orthopedic specialties to Commons Clinic, including:

Andrew Wassef, MD

Christopher Combs, MD

Richard Ahn, MD

Prem Ramkumar, MD, MBA

Brandon Ortega, MD

"We are very excited to join such an esteemed network of physicians. This is the future of value-based care, allowing doctors to be aligned with Commons Clinic in the transparent delivery of the highest quality musculoskeletal services. This platform will allow us to continue to grow and provide our surrounding communities with top-notch orthopedic care," said Dr. Andrew Wassef, Director of the Long Beach Orthopedic Institute Adult Reconstruction Fellowship Program.

"At Commons Clinic, we know our strength lies in our physicians, and we've been fortunate to build an incredible roster of top surgeons this year. We're thrilled to welcome these five exceptional physicians and work together to better serve the Long Beach community," said Nick Aubin, CEO of Commons Clinic.

Since April 2024, Commons has dramatically expanded its footprint in southern California, onboarding new physicians with specialties in pain management, sports medicine, and spine care, including:

Amandeep Bhalla, MD

Leonel Hunt, MD

Allyson Estess, MD

Michael Port, MD

Evish Kamrava, MD

With this latest addition, Commons now boasts 16 physicians across nine locations. The company also eagerly anticipates the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Santa Monica facility later this month. The rapid growth of Commons Clinic is fueled by its commitment to expanding access to high-quality orthopedic care and improving patient outcomes in southern California.

For more information about Commons, please visit commonsclinic.com

About Commons Clinic

Commons Clinic is redefining the $84 billion ambulatory care market through its advanced healthcare practice model, initially concentrating on spine, orthopedics, interventional pain management, and physical therapy. Visit commonsclinic.com to learn more.

As part of Commons, these five providers will collaborate with other local Commons Clinic physicians to provide comprehensive care for all orthopedic and spine conditions and enhance access to specialized treatment options in the area.