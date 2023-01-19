Research Alert
About The Study: Survivors of cancer experienced accelerated declines in physical function after diagnosis, and physical function remained below that of age-matched controls even years later. Patients with cancer may benefit from supportive interventions to preserve physical functioning.
Authors: Elizabeth M. Cespedes Feliciano, Sc.D. S.M., of the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research in Oakland, is the corresponding author.
Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.