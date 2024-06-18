Research Alert

Newswise — Customer misbehavior poses a major risk in the sharing economy. For example, property damage to shared accommodations imposes burdens on both sharing platforms and hosts, especially if misbehaving guests purposefully, not coincidentally conceal, or fail to report damages. Such misbehavior might be facilitated by remote listing management and the lack of face-to-face interactions between hosts and guests. Therefore, this study investigated the effects of host–guest interaction modes (face-to-face, online-only) and frequency on guests’ misbehavior concealment intentions. Social identification and irritation emerged as bright- and dark side mediators, respectively. Guests who interacted face-to-face (vs. online-only) with hosts exhibited weaker intentions to conceal their misbehavior due to increased social identification. Platforms can elicit social identification by engaging guests in virtual communities. However, when face-to-face interactions become excessive, guests experience irritation and are more likely to conceal their misbehavior. These insights offer practical implications for both peer-to-peer sharing platforms and hosts.

Journal Link: Journal of Business Research

Journal of Business Research

