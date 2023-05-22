Newswise — The online realm abounds with food imagery: Across news platforms, social networks, and the omnipresent display ads.

Numerous food visuals are shared to promote particular culinary offerings. The intention behind Facebook or Instagram posts featuring such images is to evoke a craving for specific items like a McDonald's burger, effectively stimulating our appetite through visual allure.

Recent findings from Aarhus University reveal that these images can, in fact, yield a contrasting outcome, especially when we encounter repeated visuals of the same product.

Several experiments have demonstrated that after viewing the same image more than 30 times, a sense of satiety can be experienced. Tjark Andersen, who recently completed his doctoral studies at Aarhus University's Department of Food Science, provides further insights into this phenomenon.

According to Tjark Andersen, the results of their experiments indicate that participants reported a heightened sense of satiety after being exposed to the same food image 30 times. Furthermore, when participants were later asked about the portion size they desired, those who had viewed the image repeatedly opted for smaller portions compared to those who had only seen the image three times. Andersen explains, "Our findings suggest that repeated exposure to food images can influence individuals to feel more satiated and select smaller portion sizes."

Tricking your brain into feeling full

It might seem odd that the participants experienced satiety without consuming any food. However, Tjark Andersen elucidates that this phenomenon is remarkably inherent. Our perception of food greatly impacts our hunger.

"Your cognitive perception plays a more significant role in shaping your appetite than many of us realize. The way we mentally approach our food holds utmost importance," he remarks, and proceeds:

"Research has demonstrated that even if individuals have consumed their fill of red jelly beans, if they become cognizant of the existence of yellow jelly beans, they will still experience a desire for them, despite both colors having identical taste profiles."

In the realm of brain research, these discoveries find their explanation in the theory of grounded cognition. For instance, when you visualize sinking your teeth into a succulent apple, the corresponding brain regions are activated just as they would be if you were actually taking a bite of an apple.

"Merely by contemplating something, you elicit a physiological response. That's why we can experience complete satisfaction without consuming any actual food," he explains.

A large online experiment

Tjark Andersen and his colleagues are not the pioneers in uncovering the fact that we can experience a sense of satiety simply by viewing images of food. Other research teams have previously demonstrated this phenomenon.

The recent study conducted by Aarhus University focused on two key aspects: determining the required number of repetitions to induce satiety and investigating whether introducing variation in the images would diminish the feeling of fullness. This research aimed to delve deeper into these specific aspects of the phenomenon.

"Previous studies have revealed that various types of food images do not elicit the same level of satiety. This explains why one can experience a sense of fullness after the main course but still have an appetite for dessert. Sweet foods belong to a distinct category altogether," he explains.

To explore the extent to which variation in food diminishes the feeling of satiety, Tjark Andersen and his colleagues devised a series of online experiments. These digital experiments attracted over 1,000 participants, enabling them to gather substantial data for analysis and investigation.

In one of their experiments, the researchers initially presented participants with a picture solely depicting orange M&M candies. Some participants were exposed to the image three times, while others viewed it 30 times. Tjark Andersen clarifies that the group exposed to the highest number of repetitions of the M&M image experienced a greater sense of satiety following the experiment.

After being shown the orange M&M picture multiple times, the participants were asked to indicate how many M&M candies, ranging from 1 to 10, they desired. Interestingly, the group that had viewed the image 30 times ended up selecting a smaller quantity compared to the other two groups. This finding suggests that repeated exposure to the same food image led to a decreased desire for that particular food.

Subsequently, the researchers replicated the experiment using M&M candies of various colors. Surprisingly, the introduction of different colors did not alter the outcome of the study. The result remained consistent, indicating that the effect of repeated exposure on satiety was not influenced by the specific colors of the M&M candies.

Lastly, the researchers replaced the M&M candies with Skittles in their experiment. Unlike M&M candies, Skittles possess distinct flavors associated with different colors.

"If color did not have a significant impact, it implies that the perceived taste must be a contributing factor. However, our findings indicated that even the imagined taste did not have a major effect on satiety. This suggests that there are likely other parameters that need to be altered before we can observe an impact on satiety," he explains.

Could be used as a weight loss strategy

Since 1975, the global prevalence of overweight individuals has tripled, highlighting a significant health challenge as acknowledged by the World Health Organization (WHO). Obesity has emerged as a major concern for human well-being. The primary reason behind this surge in weight gain is the consumption of excessive quantities of food, particularly unhealthy options, coupled with insufficient physical activity.

This is where Tjark Andersen's results come into the play. Perhaps they can be applied as a method to control appetite, he says.

Consider the concept of developing an app that utilizes a Google search approach. For instance, if you have a craving for pizza, you would open the app, select the pizza option, and be presented with numerous images of pizza while engaging in the act of mentally visualizing the experience of eating it. The objective would be to create a sense of satiety, potentially reducing the desire for pizza and curbing the craving.

Indeed, the results of the study could be most effectively applied to discourage the initiation of a meal. The participants in the study demonstrated a slight reduction in their preference for Skittles or M&M candies, resulting in a decrease of less than 50 calories. Therefore, the findings could be utilized to promote mindful eating and discourage the consumption of unnecessary calories at the beginning of a meal.

"You wouldn't save a significant amount of calories unless you completely abstained from starting a meal. However, it could be intriguing to explore whether this method could also be employed for that purpose," he suggests. Tjark Andersen proposes that further investigation could shed light on the potential application of the method to discourage the initiation of a meal and its impact on overall calorie consumption.

Social media are overflowing with food

Tjark Andersen and other researchers are exploring the influence of food ads on social media, as we are consistently exposed to appetizing culinary content.

Some years back, an American research team endeavored to determine the average frequency of encountering food advertisements while engaging with social media. The researchers closely observed a group of young individuals and documented the content they encountered throughout their online activities.

On average, within a span of 12 hours, the young participants encountered approximately 6.1 food-related posts. The predominant majority of these posts consisted of appetizing food images, with over a third of them specifically focusing on desserts or other sugary treats.

The internet, particularly social media, can indeed be a contributing factor to the growing issue of overweight and obesity. However, it also holds the potential to serve as a solution to address these challenges. By harnessing the power of social media, innovative approaches and interventions can be developed to promote healthy lifestyles, disseminate accurate nutritional information, foster supportive communities, and encourage positive behavioral changes related to food choices and physical activity.

Only the future will tell.