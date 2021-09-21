Newswise — We’re having an in-person meeting this year to deliver the latest news in allergies, asthma, and immunology. The 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) takes place in New Orleans from November 4-8 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. We will host allergists, pediatricians, and other healthcare professionals from across the nation and around the world. Groundbreaking new studies will be unveiled that offer insights into treatment options for those who suffer from allergies and asthma.

Review the online educational program for some of the topics being presented. Advance media registration is now open until Thursday, October 28.

The meeting, “Promoting Innovation and Diversity” will feature more than 400 abstracts sharing cutting-edge studies presented and posted throughout the meeting. Abstracts will also include medically challenging cases.

Media who attend will have the opportunity to conduct one-on-one interviews with key allergists, spokespersons, and researchers. If you are unable to attend, we can set up remote interviews for you with researchers and presenters.

The city of New Orleans has made remarkable progress on restoring impacted facilities and businesses to full function after Hurricane Ida. The Morial Convention Center, hotels and other sites we’ll be using for our live meeting in November are in good shape, and the city is ready to welcome our attendees. Recognizing that health and safety are top of mind for attendees and media covering the event, we are pleased to report that in the New Orleans area, the vaccination rates for COVID-19 continue to increase, and more than 80% of the adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of this week, new cases of COVID-19 in the area continue to trend downward at an encouraging rate. As required by the City of New Orleans, the following precautions will be in place for the meeting to help ensure everyone’s safety:

Masks must be worn at all times when attending Annual Meeting events and functions, regardless of vaccination status.

Attendees and guests ages 12 and older must show proof of vaccination (at least one dose) OR a negative PCR test within the preceding 72 hours to be allowed admittance.

These safety requirements will also apply to other businesses operating within the city including restaurants, bars, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. Information about the latest New Orleans requirements can be found on New Orleans’ coronavirus guidance web page.

The College has planned efficient ways to get you checked in and moving about the meeting quickly while meeting the various health and safety requirements.

Important note for registered attendees:

Please bring to New Orleans your proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test for COVID-19 (administered within the past 72 hours). Masks will be provided on site for those who do not have one.

Plan to head over to the convention center soon after arrival in New Orleans to have your vaccine/test status verified. Once proof of vaccination or negative test has been verified, you will have access to the full convention center and Hilton New Orleans Riverside, plus the Welcome Reception at Mardi Gras World.

Please check the Annual Meeting website frequently for the most up-to-date information. Details about health and safety requirements, and how the College will help you get verified and on your way to a great learning experience, is available on the Health and Safety page.

