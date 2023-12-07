It's the most wonderful time...of the year?
Are you looking for new story ideas that are focused on the winter holiday season? Perhaps you're working on a story on managing stress and anxiety during the holidays? Perhaps you're working on a story on seasonal affective disorder? Or perhaps your editor asked you to write a story on tracking Santa? Look no further. Check out the Winter Holidays channel.
Below are some of the latest story leads that concern this festive season.
Take a stab at avoiding holiday kitchen accidents this year
-Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH
People who live farther from the equator may be more likely to experience seasonal affective disorder
-Baylor Scott and White Health
Expert shares strategies for managing holiday stress and anxiety
-Virginia Tech
More Than Just Joy and Laughter, Tips For Navigating The Hard Parts Of The Holidays: Anxiety, Stress, Loneliness, and Disappointment
-Hackensack Meridian Health
Healing Over the Holidays: A nurse’s guide to spending the holidays at the hospital
-Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Holiday gathering tips from Cornell family relationships expert
-Cornell University
Virginia Tech expert shares ways to have a more sustainable and eco-friendly holiday season
-Virginia Tech
Expert offers tips for caring for fresh holiday trees, like the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
-West Virginia University
Joy Takes the Holidays Off for Some Older People
-Cedars-Sinai
What's behind the holiday-suicide myth
-Annenberg Public Policy Center
Ohio State survey finds Americans struggle to maintain healthy habits during the holiday season
-Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
MSU experts: What to know about consumer preferences this shopping season
-Michigan State University
Even a joyous holiday season can cause stress for most Americans
-American Psychological Association (APA)
Horticulture agent offers tips on winter holiday plant acquisition and care
-Virginia Tech