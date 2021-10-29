Newswise — At the Danforth Center, scientists utilize advanced technology to find solutions to some of the most critical problems facing our world.

Much of this technology can be found in our core facilities, such as the Advanced Bioimaging Lab (ABL). Led by Director and Principal Investigator Kirk Czymmek, PhD, the lab uses state-of the art imaging technology to document plants, microbes, and their interactions from whole plants down to the cellular level. Recently, Dr. Czymmek showed us around the lab and gave us a brief overview of the work he and many other talented Center scientists do there. Watch the video below to see for yourself:

Seeing Potential

Because technology in optics and microscopy is constantly evolving, the ABL must constantly evolve as well. This means investing in the newest cutting-edge equipment. Just this year, the ABL added two new cutting-edge pieces, at a combined price tag of two million dollars. The purchase was made possible thanks to a Major Research Instrumentation grant from the National Science Foundation and to the generosity of individual donors to the Innovation Fund.

The new ZEISS Elyra 7 super-resolution microscope, installed in January, combines laser light and a research microscope to create ultra-high-resolution and high-speed 3D imaging. This new scope can capture not only extremely tiny features, but also dynamic events in living and fixed cells. With super-resolution microscopy, scientists can see small cell molecules, structures, and organelles interact with each other and watch as a pathogen (virus, bacterium, fungus) invades and the plant defends itself.

The new ThermoFisher Scientific Talos L120C Transmission Electron Microscope (cryo-TEM) was installed this summer. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM), where a beam of electrons is transmitted through a specimen to form an image, is already cutting-edge technology. Cryo-TEM advances this approach one step further. It is a type of TEM where the sample is studied at room temperature and at cryogenic temperatures, approaching liquid-nitrogen-cooled temperatures of -145°C (-229°F) and below. This advanced platform is highly automated and has improved cryo capabilities (to image frozen samples) enabling us to visualize tiny plant structures, organelles and macromolecules in three dimensions at sub-nanometer resolutions in a more life-like state. It was purchased with the support of a generous donor.

These technologies and others in the ABL, along with the expertise of the ABL team, will allow Danforth Center researchers, as well as with partner companies and organizations, to discover more about the inner workings of plants than ever before.

3D image of a quinoa pollen grain taken with the Danforth Center’s new super-resolution microscope, part of a study of heat stress by the Gehan lab. New technology like this is helping attract new business and innovation to St. Louis, while advancing the Danforth Center mission. Join us at danforthcenter.org/grow.

Already Advancing the Science

Since its arrival in January this year, the super-resolution microscope has been in high demand. This system has been used to study the microscopic effects of heat stress on quinoa pollen germination (Gehan lab, image above) and in model green algae Chlamydamonas (Zhang Lab), to witness the killing of fungal cells by small anti-microbial peptides derived from plants (Shah lab), to localize small RNAs in plant reproductive structures (Meyers lab), to understand the chemistry of the cell wall in the abscission zone of plants (Kellogg lab), and to multiplex label cell pathways in plant tissues (Czymmek lab).

The lab of Danforth Center Principal Investigator James Umen, PhD, studies fundamental biological questions such as cell size control and sex determination using green algae, including the protagonist of the video below: Chlamydomonas reinhardtii. Unlike in yeast and bacteria, where a mother cell divides once to generate two daughter cells, a C. reinhardtii cell has the potential to divide more than once to generate multiple daughters. See the lab’s award-nominated clip of this process below: