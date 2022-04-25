Newswise — Los Alamos National Laboratory this week announced the selection of Evelyn Mullen as the new executive officer of the Weapons directorate, effective April 25.

“Evelyn’s strong technical and operational leadership experience at the Laboratory will be a benefit in this critical senior management position,” Bob Webster, deputy Laboratory director for Weapons said.

As the Weapons executive officer, Mullen will serve as executive leader in the organization, with a focus on both tactical and strategic operational needs. She will also work with other executive officers at the Laboratory on operational strategies for the Lab as a whole.

Mullen, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M University, has worked at Los Alamos since 1992.

“I have been at the Lab for about 30 years, and fortunate in my career to have many interesting and challenging opportunities in Global Security, Weapons and Operations,” said Mullen. Most recently, she worked in Global Security as the chief operating officer. “I am honored to follow in the footsteps of many talented women in leadership roles at the Laboratory who inspired me during my career.”

In 2020, Mullen was named fellow of the American Nuclear Society for her leadership in nuclear national security and ensuring the nation’s experimental capability in nuclear criticality.

Mullen also previously served as the deputy Science Campaigns program director in Weapons and executive advisor for the Weapons Physics directorate at Los Alamos. In addition, she was instrumental in developing plans for future diagnostic capabilities for subcritical plutonium-integrated experiments at the Nevada National Security Site.

“Weapons programs—and in fact all of the Laboratory—have so many amazing, talented and committed people, and I am excited for the opportunity to learn and bring my experience to contribute to our important national security mission,” she said. “The impact and relevance of the strategic nuclear deterrent is more important than ever in the world today.”

LA-UR-22-23712