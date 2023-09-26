Newswise — Rockville, Md. (September 26, 2023)—Researchers from the Medical College of Wisconsin found that loss of the key protein prorenin receptor in a mouse’s brain makes mice more susceptible to developing hypertension. The results are contrary to Pablo Nakagawa, PhD, and his team’s original hypothesis. The findings are published in a new study in the journal Function.

Prorenin receptor is found in organs such as the kidney, heart and a critical area of the brain known to control blood pressure. It works as a receptor for renin and prorenin, producing angiotensin, which helps regulate blood pressure by narrowing blood vessels and triggering water and salt intake. Most current therapies for hypertension target the vasculature and the kidneys. Drugs targeting the brain are not widely used because of the potential side effects. This study provides new hope for potential therapeutics targeting the brain to treat high blood pressure.

Read the full article, “Genetic ablation of prorenin receptor in the rostral ventrolateral medulla influences blood pressure and hydromineral balance in deoxycorticosterone-salt hypertension,” published ahead of print in Function.