Abstract: After ischemia, cells in the brain parenchyma upregulate stromal derived factor 1 (SDF1), driving chemokine receptor CXCR4-mediated migration of adult neural stem cells from the subventricular zone (SVZ) to the ischemic injury. We discovered a novel regulator of CXCR4 in neural stem cells, low-density lipoprotein receptor related protein 1 (LRP1). We employed a tamoxifen-inducible Nestin-Cre to drive expression of a tdTomato reporter and also knockout floxed LRP1 in adult mice and then subjected mice to middle-cerebral artery occlusion. Examination 2 weeks post-stroke reveals a loss of tdTomato positive cells localizing from the SVZ to the lesion. We show that loss of LRP1 disrupts CXCR4-mediated neural stem cell migration in vitro, which is likely driven by LRP1-mediated loss of CXCR4 expression in vivo. Altogether, our results suggest that LRP1 is a novel regulator of CXCR4 in neural stem cells.