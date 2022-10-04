Research Alert

Article title: Loss of NKCC1 function increases epithelial tight junction permeability by upregulating claudin-2 expression

Authors: Rainelli Koumangoye, Parker Penny, Eric Delpire

From the authors: “We speculate that the upregulation of claudin-2, if confirmed in vivo, by increasing pore permeability might contribute to the chronic intestinal inflammation which is observed in patients with loss-of-function mutations in [the Na+-K+-2Cl- cotransporter].”

This study is highlighted as one of October’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology

