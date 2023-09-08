BYLINE: Loud Noise Risk For Children

Dominic Lucia, MD, at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, answers common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

  • How do loud noises impact children? (SOT@ :14, TRT :43)
  • How do we know if something is too loud for our children? (SOT@ 1:05, TRT :53)
  • What kind of activities should we watch out for? (SOT@ 2:06, TRT :41)
  • How do you know if your child has suffered hearing loss? (SOT@ 2:55, TRT :48)
  • Is there anything that can be done to prevent it? (SOT@ 3:51, TRT :40)
  • Video b-roll begins @ 4:40, TRT :21

