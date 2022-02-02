Article title: Low-dose fentanyl does not alter muscle sympathetic nerve activity, blood pressure, or tolerance during progressive central hypovolemia

Authors: Mu Huang, Joseph C. Watso, Luke N. Belval, Frank A. Cimino, Mads Fischer, Caitlin P. Jarrard, Joseph M. Hendrix, Carmen Hinojosa-Laborde, Craig G. Crandall

From the authors: “The novel finding of this investigation is that in conscious humans, intravenous administration of an analgesic dose of fentanyl does not compromise tolerance to a simulated hemorrhagic insult.”