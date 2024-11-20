This international expert consensus statement regarding the off-label prescribing of LDOM for patients with hair loss can help guide clinical practice until more data emerge. Hair loss experts with experience treating pediatric patients were underrepresented on this expert panel. Future research should investigate best practices for LDOM use in pediatric patients. Other critical topics for further investigation include the comparative efficacy of topical minoxidil vs oral minoxidil, the safety of oral minoxidil for patients with a history of allergic contact dermatitis to topical minoxidil, the long-term safety of LDOM, and the use of other off-label forms of minoxidil, such as compounded formulations of oral minoxidil and sublingual minoxidil. As additional evidence-based data emerge, these recommendations should be updated.