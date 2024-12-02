Newswise — Since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Supreme Court decision in June 2022, emerging reports suggest that the obstetrician and gynecologist (OBGYN) workforce is moving into states without abortion bans. Using a large national administrative database, we identified OBGYNs enrolling in new states from July 2017 through June 2024. We used difference-in-differences (DID) analyses to estimate the effect of Dobbs on enrollments by state abortion policy (ban vs no-ban). Enrollments in ban states were lower than no-ban states in most academic years (June-July) throughout the study period. In the 2-years post-Dobbs, DID models found no significant differences in enrollments in ban states relative to no-ban states. These findings indicate minimal state-level shifts in the OBGYN workforce following Dobbs. Past research has found that a complex constellation of factors drives physician movement, including state licensure, job availability, income, spousal job opportunities, and social support. While the effect of the Dobbs decision on the workforce are likely to be significant, the full impacts on the workforce will take years to fully unfold.