Newswise — LOUISVILLE, KY (November 10, 2022) – If you are allergic to pollen, you’ve probably wondered if certain times of day are better than others for going outside during pollen season. A new study being presented at this year’s American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY suggests that early morning hours are better than later in the afternoon for dodging pollen.

“People who have pollen allergies can generally benefit from knowing at what times of day pollen counts are highest,” says allergist Stanley Fineman, MD, ACAAI member and lead author of the study. “We monitored hourly pollen levels in three areas of Atlanta for a week using an automated real-time pollen imaging sensor. We found that lower pollen levels occurred between 4:00 a.m. and Noon. Higher levels of pollen occurred between 2:00 – 9:00 p.m.”

Said Dr. Fineman, “I see patients every spring and fall who are really suffering due to their pollen allergies. There are ways to diminish the impact of pollen during allergy season, including closing windows and taking off shoes and pollen-laden clothes when you walk in your door, and immediately throwing your clothes in the washing machine. If you are someone who enjoys outdoor activities, you need to be aware of when pollen counts are lowest, and what times are best for you to be outside. Weather apps and websites are a good way to monitor pollen levels in your area.”

Abstract Title: Hourly Variation of Pollen Counts

Presenter: Stanley Fineman, MD

