Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Earlier this week, members of the Loyola Medicine community celebrated the graduation of the inaugural class of the Emergency Medicine Residency program at Loyola University Medical Center (LUMC). Loyola’s Emergency Medicine Residency program was launched in 2019 thanks, in part, to a gift from the Keeley Family Foundation. The Keeley family’s involvement with Loyola spans three generations, and their longstanding support has established the John L. Keeley, MD Medical Student Scholarship Fund, the John L. Keeley, MD Surgical Fellowship Award, the John L. Keeley, MD Emergency Department, and now the Barbara G. and John L. Keeley, Jr. Center for Emergency Medicine Education.

The graduating class included Jeffrey Heiferman, MD, Bailee Jacobsen, DO, Josue Portillo, DO, Shannon Sparrow, MD, Travis Wassermann, MD, MPH and Andrea Yu, MD, MPH. At the graduation ceremony, Mark Cichon, DO, FACEP, FACOEP, chair, department of emergency medicine at Loyola University Medical Center, announced that the Keeley family has given a generous seven-figure gift to create the Barbara G. and John L. Keeley, Jr. Center for Emergency Medicine Education. Emergency medicine residents will benefit for years to come from innovative co-curricular opportunities provided by the Keeley Center for Emergency Medicine Education. The Keeley family’s investment builds on Loyola’s Emergency Medicine Residency program by training physicians for excellence in leadership, patient care and service.

“The Keeley Center for Emergency Medicine Education will broaden the scope of our offerings and harness innovation to advance educational experiences,” says Dr. Cichon. “Our vision is to produce well-rounded graduates who not only excel in the science of emergency medicine but also become educators, mentors and community leaders.” Guided by the principle of "we give today… you give tomorrow," the Keeley Center for Emergency Medicine Education will foster volunteerism and inspire its alumni to remain engaged with Loyola and each other throughout their careers.

The Keeley family’s relationship with Loyola Medicine began with John L. Keeley, Jr.’s father, John L. Keeley, MD, who received his bachelor’s and medical degrees at Loyola University Chicago and served as a cardiovascular surgeon at LUMC. Dr. Keeley also served as the chair of the department of surgery from 1958 to 1969, and later in his career was dedicated to teaching and mentoring young physicians. Dr. Keeley was held in high regard by everyone who had the opportunity to work with him. He was a talented heart specialist, a skilled surgeon, a creative innovator and an inspiring department chair. Above all else, Dr. Keeley was a passionate educator, dedicated to teaching the next generation of physicians through leading by example, thoughtful instruction and hands-on learning.

Dr. Keeley’s legacy was carried on by his son, John L. Keeley, Jr. and his daughter-in-law, Barbara G. Keeley. In 2012 Barbara and John, along with their family, dedicated the John L. Keeley, MD Emergency Department. As a Level 1 Trauma Center, the John L. Keeley, MD Emergency Department receives many of the region's most critically ill and injured patients and provides the highest level of surgical care to trauma patients. John L. Keeley Jr.’s son, Kevin M. Keeley says “it is an honor for us to invest in the next generation of emergency physicians in my parents’ name, and to continue the legacy of service that began with my grandfather. The Keeley Center for Emergency Medicine Education embodies our belief that with the right opportunities and guidance, good physicians will become great leaders.”

You can find a photo of the Keeleys at this link. It shows John Keeley, III, Mark Keeley, Barbara Keeley, and Kevin Keeley.

