Newswise — On Saturday, March 4, members of Loyola Medicine’s department of emergency medicine, led by Mark Cichon, DO, served as jurors and guest speakers for the Portage Creek Scouting District First Aid Meet at the Lyons Township High School Corral. The meet was attended by 83 Scouts and their families, and the Loyola Emergency Medicine team imparted first aid expertise and shared opportunities in career pathways to medicine. During the meet, the Scouts were challenged to treat simulated victims of choking, head lacerations, heart attack and anaphylaxis, demonstrating their leadership, teamwork and knowledge of first aid. A Loyola emergency medical technician (EMT) training scholarship was presented to the winning patrol with remarks from Joyce LeValley, RN, BSN, emergency medical services instructor, and Brian Tabata, a student at Stritch School of Medicine. The scholarship will allow a selected Scout to train and certify as a beginning-level EMT once they turn 17.

The Barbara G. & John L. Keeley, Jr. Center for Emergency Medicine Education was established in 2021 at Loyola Medicine thanks to a gift from the Keeley Family Foundation. As a priority initiative of the Keeley Center for Emergency Medicine Education, this partnership advances the Keeley Center’s goal of producing well-rounded physicians who become educators, mentors, and community leaders, while bolstering the mission of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), Pathway to Adventure Council to instill in young people lifetime values, leadership skills and ethical character. The Keeley Center for Emergency Medicine Education and the BSA will seek to build on this initial partnership, creating a pipeline to career pathways in medicine while fostering community leadership. Juliana Sisk, a Scout from the winning team, Brook Park School Council, Scouts BSA Troop 90, who is considering a career in nursing, said, “The first aid meet is a great opportunity for Scouts to interact with professionals in the healthcare field, like the Loyola team, to practice skills we already know and to learn new first aid skills. The Loyola team helped us understand the importance of team building and showed us ways to practice with different first aid scenarios.”

The Keeley family are active members of the west suburban community, and their involvement with Loyola spans three generations. Their longstanding support has also established the John L. Keeley, MD Medical Student Scholarship Fund, the John L. Keeley, MD Surgical Fellowship Award and the John L. Keeley, MD Emergency Department.

###

About Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, is a nationally ranked academic, quaternary care system based in Chicago's western suburbs. The three-hospital system includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, MacNeal Hospital, as well as convenient locations offering primary care, specialty care and immediate care services from more than 1,500 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. Loyola is a 547-licensed-bed hospital in Maywood that includes the William G. and Mary A. Ryan Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine, the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, the John L. Keeley, MD Emergency Department, a Level 1 trauma center, Illinois's largest burn center, a certified comprehensive stroke center and a children’s hospital. Having delivered compassionate care for over 50 years, Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its academic affiliation with Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing. Established in 1961, Gottlieb is a 247-licensed-bed community hospital in Melrose Park with the Judd A. Weinberg Emergency Department, the Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery and Bariatric Care and the Loyola Cancer Care & Research Facility at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center. MacNeal is a 374-licensed-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn with advanced medical, surgical and psychiatric services, acute rehabilitation, an inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program and community clinics.

For more information, visit loyolamedicine.org. You can also follow Loyola Medicine on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 115,000 colleagues and nearly 26,000 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 25 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, the Trinity Health system includes 88 hospitals, 131 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country, 125 urgent care locations and many other health and well-being services. Based in Livonia, Michigan, its annual operating revenue is $20.2 billion with $1.2 billion returned to its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs.

For more information, visit www.trinity-health.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.