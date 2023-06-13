Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – The Loyola Medicine 5k to Support Pediatric Care and Research will return in-person June 17 at Brookfield Zoo for the first time since 2019. The event strives to make a difference in the lives of Loyola's youngest patients by fundraising for the department of pediatrics.

“We are thrilled that this year's 5K will be back at the Brookfield Zoo," said Jerold M. Stirling, MD, chair of the Loyola Medicine department of pediatrics. “As always, this event is a fun and active way for individuals and families to show their support for the pediatric programs and children receiving care at Loyola Medicine.”

To date, the annual Loyola Medicine 5K has raised more than $1.1M to benefit pediatric programs at Loyola, including a 98-bed, full-service children's hospital. The hospital-within-a-hospital consists of a 50-bed Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a 14-bed pediatric intensive care unit designed with the latest technology and family amenities, 34 general pediatric beds and a monitored unit for infants and toddlers.

Fundraising for the 5K has also supported Loyola Medicine's child-life program, which strives to promote optimal development of children and adolescents, assist families in maintaining a normal living pattern and minimize the psychological stress that often comes with hospitalization. As part of an integrated treatment team, the child-life program provides opportunities for a child to gain a sense of mastery through play, continue on the path of learning and boost their spirit and self-esteem through self-expression. It aims to help children identify and address specific fears or misconceptions about their healthcare using proven tools and coping strategies, such as animal-assisted therapy, music and art projects and play therapy.

Registration is now open at LoyolaMedicine5K.org. The cost is $55 for the timed run, $45 for the 5K walk and $30 for kids walk ages 4-11. Registration includes all day access to the Brookfield Zoo and a fun-animal themed t-shirt. The event will begin with runners at 7:30 a.m. and walkers at 8 a.m.