Newswise — The Loyola Medicine 5K Supporting Pediatric Care & Research returns to Brookfield Zoo Chicago on Saturday, June 15th. This event enables the advancement of pediatric care and research at Loyola Medicine, making a difference in the lives of our youngest patients.

Dr. Jerold M. Stirling, Chair of Pediatrics at Loyola Medicine, said, "This event allows us to involve our local communities in our efforts to enhance pediatric care. The proceeds are vital for maintaining the high standards in our clinical programs and supporting groundbreaking research."

To date, this annual event has raised over $1.3 Million to benefit Loyola's exceptional pediatric programs, including a state-of-the-art children's hospital with:

A 50-bed Level III neonatal intensive care unit, which cares for ill and premature infants

A 14-bed pediatric intensive care unit, equipped with advanced technology to care for critically ill children

Dedicated units for general pediatrics and infants/toddlers

Last year's event also supported Loyola's child-life program, which helps address the mental health needs of patients and families facing the stress of hospitalization.

This year, the funds raised will support Loyola's volunteer programming through 2025, including the Open Heart Magic program, which empowers and engages sick children. The event will also fund specialty programs and staff catered to pediatric patients, including social work and occupational health, ensuring the well-being of patients and their families before, during and after treatment at Loyola. This year’s 5K will also fund a new initiative: an interdisciplinary clinical trial focused on pediatric oncology, exploring new treatments for children facing cancer.

Registration is now open at LoyolaMedicine5K.org, with a $55 fee for the 5K run or walk, and $35 for the kids' walk (ages 4-11). Registration includes all-day access to Brookfield Zoo Chicago and an animal-themed t-shirt. The event starts at 7 am for runners and walkers.

