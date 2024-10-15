MAYWOOD, IL – In a remarkable advancement in cardiac care, Chirantan Mangukia, MD, of Loyola Medicine has successfully performed an innovative, minimally invasive triple vessel coronary artery bypass surgery. This procedure was performed for a patient with severe coronary artery disease whose father had endured a difficult recovery from an open procedure years earlier. Nationally, less than one percent of coronary bypass operations are done through a minimally invasive approach Loyola University Medical Center offers innovative cardiac care, distinguishing itself as one of few Chicagoland area hospitals offering this advanced surgical option.

For Gary Ratkiewicz, like millions of other Americans, coronary artery disease posed a significant threat to his health, marked by a critical 90% blockage in his main artery alongside two additional blockages. Facing the prospect of traditional surgery, Ratkiewicz had deep reservations, fueled by his father's challenging recovery from a traditional open procedure.

"I watched my father go through a traditional coronary artery bypass surgery and I saw how it negatively impacted his life," said Ratkiewicz. "He had complications and it took him over a year to recover. I was determined not to go through that; I didn't want to be a burden to my family."

After seeking an alternative to a traditional coronary bypass, research led him to Loyola Medicine. "I sent an email to Dr. Mangukia and God as my witness within 30 minutes he responded," said Ratkiewicz. "Within two days I went in for an appointment and three days after that, I was scheduled for a procedure."

Dr. Mangukia determined that due to Ratkiewicz's active nature and good health, he was a good candidate for a small incision bypass. Unlike traditional methods necessitating a 15-to 20-centimeter sternum-dividing incision, this innovative surgery required only a small seven to eight-centimeter incision on the left side of the patient's chest. This approach substantially reduces recovery times and minimizes the physical and psychological toll on the patient. The healing process for a traditional bypass procedure can take six to eight weeks for the bone to heal.

"In the United States, heart attack remains a leading cause of mortality," said Dr. Mangukia. "And coronary artery bypass surgery adds many, many years to patients' lives."

Ratkiewicz's recovery story is nothing short of amazing. Less than 24 hours after surgery, he was jogging the cardiac intensive care unit halls – a testament to the procedure's efficacy. Discharged after three days in the hospital, he walked two miles that same week. He recovered so well that his friends did not believe he had cardiac surgery.

"He didn't just save my life. He gave me a high-quality life back. I talked to other people who have gone through the invasive procedure, and they lost quality of life. I not only regained full quality of life, but my life is better now than it was then."

Loyola is one of the pioneer hospitals offering this procedure in the Chicagoland area. Its heart and vascular program, one of Illinois' oldest, consistently outperforms national averages in patient outcomes. Among heart surgeries, Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) remains a common and critical procedure – one that Loyola Medicine continues to refine and improve, promising better, swifter, and less invasive treatments for patients across the region.

Watch Gary Ratkiewicz's story here: Innovative Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery Restores Quality of Life (youtube.com)