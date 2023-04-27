MAYWOOD, IL – April 23 to April 29 is National Infertility Awareness Week. Loyola Medicine Director of Male Reproductive Medicine Denise Asafu-Adjei, MD, MPH, emphasizes that both women and men can contribute to infertility. "Male factor infertility is an often unrecognized and undertreated disease," Dr. Asafu-Adjei said. "Male factor infertility contributes to about 50% of the causes of infertility. It is important that we continue to shed light on this issue in order to optimize success for family planning and building." Infertility is a common problem that affects many couples. About 15% do not become pregnant after one year of consistent, unprotected sex. National Infertility Awareness Week aims to raise awareness about infertility, the non-existent support structures and the challenges those encountering infertility face.Loyola Medicine's urology team is nationally recognized for their work advanced treatments for a variety of urologic conditions. Our recognized urologists also specialize in male-specific health needs and offer various male health services at Loyola's Men's Health Center. Dr. Asafu-Adjei is available for interviews to discuss male infertility and infertility awareness week.

