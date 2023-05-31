Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine will donate an ambulance to help save lives in Ukrainian communities under attack by Russian forces. The ambulance will be covered with signatures and messages of support from Loyola Medicine colleagues to lift the spirits of the people of Ukraine.

On Monday, June 5, Archbishop of Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich will join Loyola Medicine leaders, Serhiy Koledov, Consul General of Ukraine in Chicago, and elected officials at a press conference to bless the ambulance and mark the beginning of its long journey to Ukraine. The event will take place at 11:30 am at Loyola University Medical Center.

"Loyola Medicine is committed to delivering health care and hope to those we serve," said Shawn Vincent, President and CEO of Loyola Medicine. "And when we can serve a larger purpose, we will. I am proud that we are donating this ambulance to help save the lives of those fighting to protect their home country.

U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine will work with the UA Resistance Foundation, a charity fund to support Ukraine, to deliver the ambulance to the front lines. U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine was founded by Chris Manson, vice president of government relations at OSF HealthCare in Peoria. He was inspired to find a way to donate an ambulance by his 7-year-old daughter who was moved by coverage of the war and asked how they could help. Since March 2022, U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine has facilitated the donation of 39 ambulances.

During a visit to Ukraine, Manson was struck by the reception the ambulances receive. "The reactions you see from the people when they see the American vehicle, when they see the messages, you can just tell there's another kind of benefit. They know they aren't alone.”

To ensure the ambulance is in good condition and ready to get to work, Loyola Medicine Transport gave the ambulance a tuneup and will fill it with five Stryker stretchers and additional EMS supplies. "We are beyond excited and grateful to be helping those in Ukraine," said Tim Prokop CCEMT-P, operations manager for Loyola Medicine Transport.