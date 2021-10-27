Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Two Loyola Medicine hospitals have received American Heart Association Achievement Awards for implementing quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular and neurology patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital.

Nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have experienced some form of cardiovascular disease – including heart attack, stroke and heart failure. For patients with conditions that are severe enough to be transported or admitted to a hospital, time is critical.

Loyola University Medical Center was recognized with the Get With The Guidelines® (GWTG) Stroke Award (AHA) Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, GWTG Stroke Award (AHA) Gold Plus, GWTG Stroke Award (AHA) Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll and GWTG Stroke Award (AHA) Target Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll awards.

MacNeal Hospital received the GWTG Stroke Award (AHA) Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, GWTG Stroke Award (AHA) Gold Plus and the GWTG Stroke Award (AHA) Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll awards.

“Loyola Medicine is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival and recovery after a stroke,” said José Biller, MD, chairperson for the Loyola Medicine neurology department and director of the stroke program. “The Get with the Guidelines program helps put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for cardiovascular and neurology patients.”

Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than nine million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.

