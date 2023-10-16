MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine hand surgeon Alexander Soneru, MD, is available today to discuss Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields' injury to his throwing hand.

During the Bears game Sunday, Fields dislocated his thumb, but he popped it back in and tried to finish the game. Ultimately, a Fox Sports report said, he was unable to grip the football. During a postgame news conference, coach Matt Eberflus said that X-rays on Fields' hand were negative. The quarterback will undergo an MRI today.

