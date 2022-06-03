Illinois has reported its first presumptive case of monkeypox, in an adult male Chicago resident with a recent travel history to Europe. While the case remains isolated and there is no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus, Loyola Medicine infectious disease experts are available to discuss monkeypox symptoms, transmission, treatment options and more.

"I don't think the general population should be worried," said Jorge Parada, MPH, MD, Medical Director, Infection Prevention and Control at Loyola Medicine. "The bottom line is that while it can be pretty easily spread from any open lesion, aerosol transmission is exceptionally rare."

Monkeypox symptoms include headache, skin rash, fever, body aches, chills, swollen lymph nodes. Skin lesions typically begin to develop simultaneously and evolve together on any given part of the body. The evolution of lesions progresses through four stages—macular, papular, vesicular, to pustular, before scabbing over and resolving.

"There is no specific treatment for monkeypox, although antivirals developed for use in smallpox may prove beneficial," said Dr. David Slade, MD, Loyola Medicine's Associate Medical Director, Infection Prevention and Control. "Typically, the smallpox vaccine is protective against monkeypox."

The CDC is urging health care providers in the United States to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox and possible exposure history. Among the risks, having traveled to countries with recently confirmed cases of monkeypox, or reporting contact with a person or people who have a suspicious rash or have received a diagnosis of confirmed or suspected monkeypox.

"All of our physicians are monitoring patients closely for signs of monkeypox," said Kevin Smith, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at Loyola University Medical Center. "Our infectious disease and emergency departments are ready to respond and initiate precautions to keep the community safe."

###

About Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, is a nationally ranked academic, quaternary care system based in Chicago's western suburbs. The three-hospital system includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, MacNeal Hospital, as well as convenient locations offering primary care, specialty care and immediate care services from more than 1,500 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. Loyola is a 547-licensed-bed hospital in Maywood that includes the William G. and Mary A. Ryan Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine, the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, a Level 1 trauma center, Illinois's largest burn center, a certified comprehensive stroke center and a children’s hospital. Having delivered compassionate care for over 50 years, Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its academic affiliation with Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing. Established in 1961, Gottlieb is a 247-licensed-bed community hospital in Melrose Park with the Judd A. Weinberg Emergency Department, the Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery and Bariatric Care and the Loyola Cancer Care & Research Facility at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center. MacNeal is a 374-licensed-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn with advanced medical, surgical and psychiatric services, acute rehabilitation, an inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program and community clinics.

For more information, visit loyolamedicine.org. You can also follow Loyola Medicine on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 115,000 colleagues and nearly 26,000 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 25 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, the Trinity Health system includes 88 hospitals, 131 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country, 125 urgent care locations and many other health and well-being services. Based in Livonia, Michigan, its annual operating revenue is $20.2 billion with $1.2 billion returned to its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs.

For more information, visit www.trinity-health.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.