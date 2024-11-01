Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Thirteen Loyola Medicine primary care practices have been recognized by the American Heart Association and American Medical Association for its commitment to improving blood pressure (BP) control rates, earning Gold Plus or Gold level recognition as part of Target: BP™.

The following Loyola centers were recognized as Target BP Gold Plus or Gold level practices in 2024 for reaching 70% blood pressure control or higher within their patient populations. Gold Plus recognizes practices that also demonstrate a commitment to measurement accuracy.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a leading risk factor for heart attacks, strokes and preventable death in the U.S. There are 122.4 million U.S. adults living with hypertension. This is nearly half of all adults in the country.1 Unfortunately, just a quarter of them have their BP under control, making both diagnosis and effective management critical.2 In the U.S., heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death, respectively, and stroke is a leading cause of disability.

"Heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of death for adults in the U.S.," said Shawn Vincent, President and CEO of Loyola Medicine. "Our providers are committed to the lifesaving work of helping patients prevent and manage risk factors like high blood pressure. We are proud to be recognized for our dedication to providing the best care to our community and prioritizing blood pressure control."

Target: BP is a national initiative formed by the American Heart Association and American Medical Association in response to the high prevalence of uncontrolled blood pressure. The initiative aims to help health care organizations and care teams, at no cost, improve blood pressure control rates through an evidence-based quality improvement program and recognizes organizations, like these 13 Loyola Medicine primary care practices that are committed to improving blood pressure control.

“By committing to helping more people in these areas control their blood pressure and reduce their risks for future heart disease and stroke, these private practice sites are taking a key step to help more people live longer, healthier lives,” said Yvonne Commodore-Mensah, PhD, MHS, RN, FAHA, Target: BP advisory group volunteer and associate professor at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. "Their participation in the Target: BP initiative shows its dedication to turning clinical guidelines into lifelines for patients and their families.”

