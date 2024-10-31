Newswise — Each year, the Loyola University Medical Center neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurses helped their tiny patients celebrate their first Halloween by creating handmade costumes. This year's theme was classic Halloween, which included ghosts, bats, pumpkins, and even a few Ghost Busters. Photos of the babies in costume are available here: Canto

“We have an overwhelmingly positive response to this celebration," said Maggie Jones, RN, a Loyola NICU nurse for more than 33 years. “Having a baby in the NICU can be very stressful and this celebration allows parents to enjoy this experience with their little one.”

The entire department is decorated in theme with spider webs and plenty of candy. The Halloween event creates a festive, fun environment in a place that can feel frightening for parents and loved ones. Loyola's nurses are committed to helping families feel at home as they care for their little ones. This celebration offers a unique opportunity for parents to see their little ones engage in the holiday and share some fun photos with friends and family who may not be able to meet them yet.

NICU parent Jillian Turner said that Loyola's compassionate NICU staff makes it easier for her to leave her little one at the hospital. "First day was really hard to leave, but seeing how he is being taken care of here. It is allowing us to be able to walk away, knowing that he is in good hands."

