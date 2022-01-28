Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine recently opened a new state-of-the-art orthopaedic suite at MacNeal Hospital.

Located at 3345 Oak Park Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402, Loyola Medicine - Orthopaedics Berwyn will be a one-stop shop for patients. The 4,000 square foot building will feature nine exam rooms and provide X-ray services on-site. Physicians at this location will provide patients with quality care for sports medicine, hand surgery, hip and knee care, spine care, rehabilitation and more.

"The orthopaedic suite at MacNeal Hospital campus will allow us to better serve the greater MacNeal community as they seek orthopaedic care," said Alexander Ghanayem, MD, chair of the department of orthopaedic surgery and rehabilitation. "Our expert physicians will be steps from the hospital, emergency department and primary care offices allowing for expedited access. Being able to care for the community while providing ambulatory access in the community is so valuable for patients and their families."

Loyola Medicine's comprehensive orthopaedic program brings the expertise of orthopaedic surgeons, physiatrists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, radiologists, social workers, pain management specialists, nurse practitioners and physician assistants to diagnose and treat the musculoskeletal system, including the bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, nerves and skin, with nonsurgical and surgical solutions.

The recognized experts in Loyola Medicine's orthopaedic program utilize a multi-disciplinary approach to patient care while specializing in treating a variety of orthopaedic conditions.

Photos of the Loyola Medicine – Orthopaedics Berwyn location are available via this Dropbox link.

