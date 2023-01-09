MAYWOOD, IL - Dr. Scott E. Smith, Section Chief of Hematology and Medical Director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Program at Loyola University Medical Center, is available today to discuss the non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis of 33-year-old Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks. The pitcher announced his diagnosis in an Instagram post Sunday, and said he plans to begin treatment Monday.

