Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine's newest advanced ambulatory care center, located in Tinley Park, is set to open July 29th with a ribbon cutting and celebration featuring free ice cream and tours of the facility. The ribbon cutting will take place at 10:30 a.m. with a community event to follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"This $69 million dollar development allows us to expand our reach to patients in the southwest suburbs, furthering our mission of being a compassionate and transforming healing presence within our communities," said Shawn Vincent, president and CEO of Loyola Medicine. "We appreciate all of the Loyola Medicine colleagues who have worked so hard to build this beautiful, state-of-the-art space and expand our ability to provide exceptional care to patients where they live."

The new location, at 17901 S. La Grange Road, will provide local residents with exceptional academic medical care conveniently located in their neighborhood. It will feature specialties such as oncology, cardiology, digestive health, endocrinology, hepatology, neurology, orthopaedics, otolaryngology and audiology, pediatrics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, primary care, pulmonology, radiology and sports medicine. The 70,000-square-foot, two-story structure includes a comprehensive cancer care center, urgent care center, imaging services, retail pharmacy, fifty exam rooms, eight procedure rooms, and an X-ray suite and laboratory. The facility will open with a phased in approach, beginning July 31.

"The Village of Tinley Park is thrilled to have a top-notch facility like the Loyola Medicine Center here in town," said Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz who plans to attend the celebration. "Not only is it a welcome addition to the area that will provide tens of thousands of area residents with a place to receive quality medical care, but it will also bring much-needed jobs to Tinley Park and our surrounding communities. It’s a win all around, and we’re excited to have Loyola Medicine as a community partner."

###

About Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, is a nationally ranked academic, quaternary care system based in Chicago's western suburbs. The three-hospital system includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, MacNeal Hospital, as well as convenient locations offering primary care, specialty care and immediate care services from more than 1,500 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. Loyola is a 547-licensed-bed hospital in Maywood that includes the William G. and Mary A. Ryan Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine, the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, a Level 1 trauma center, Illinois's largest burn center, a certified comprehensive stroke center and a children’s hospital. Having delivered compassionate care for over 50 years, Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its academic affiliation with Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing. Established in 1961, Gottlieb is a 247-licensed-bed community hospital in Melrose Park with the Judd A. Weinberg Emergency Department, the Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery and Bariatric Care and the Loyola Cancer Care & Research Facility at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center. MacNeal is a 374-licensed-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn with advanced medical, surgical and psychiatric services, acute rehabilitation, an inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program and community clinics.

For more information, visit loyolamedicine.org. You can also follow Loyola Medicine on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 123,000 colleagues and nearly 27,000 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 26 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, the Trinity Health system includes 88 hospitals, 135 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country, 136 urgent care locations and many other health and well-being services. Based in Livonia, Michigan, its annual operating revenue is $21.5 billion with $1.4 billion returned to its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs.

For the latest updates and stories from Trinity Health, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.