Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – On Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 8 am to noon, Loyola Medicine is hosting a free heart-health screening event for women.

"Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the U.S.," said May Bakir, MD, FACC, medical director of the Women's Heart Health Program at Loyola. "This screening event will allow us to help women in our local community identify their risk factors and provide the guidance and education necessary to mitigate that risk."

The screenings will take place at the Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine on the Loyola University Medical Center campus, located at 2160 S. First Ave., Maywood, Illinois. Interested women are invited to call 855-703-0283 to register for the event. Registration is required and the number of appointments is limited. Women of all ages are invited to register; participants do not need to qualify to sign up.

Participants will receive an overall assessment of their risk for cardiovascular disease in the next 10 years. To be able to personalize the screening per patient, participants will complete a questionnaire about their health history. Participants will have their blood pressure taken and an EKG performed at no cost. A physician will speak to participants about cholesterol, aortic aneurysms, nutrition (with a dietician) and smoking cessation tactics and benefits if needed.

Dr. Bakir reminds everyone, "Heart disease can be preventable. Regular screenings and a healthy lifestyle are the cornerstones to keeping your heart healthy throughout your life."

To learn more about the Women's Heart Health Program at Loyola Medicine, visit loyolamedicine.org.

