Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Uninsured and underinsured women who make an appointment can receive free cervical and breast cancer screenings as part of Loyola Medicine's 8th annual See, Test and Treat® event on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Over the past seven years, the event has provided 299 women with screenings.

Uninsured and underinsured women between the ages of 30 and 64 may qualify to receive free cervical cancer screenings (Pap tests) with same day results, and all uninsured and underinsured women ages 40-64 are eligible to receive free mammograms, with results in 3 to 5 days. The event offers access to health education resources and participants will be able to speak one-on-one with Loyola physicians and other health care experts.

At last year's event, 59 uninsured women received screenings, some for the first time. "My mother had never had a mammogram or Pap smear before, so I was excited to sign her up and get her this important preventative care." said Priya Patel. "I'm happy to be here with her and grateful we get to take part in the event."

Eva M. Wojcik, MD, chair of Loyola's pathology department, has led the event for several years with the help of a team of more than 100 Loyola health care professionals. "We hope that this program will allow women who have had trouble seeing a doctor in the past get connected with services they need to stay healthy,” said Dr. Wojcik. “It is so important that women get screened early for breast and cervical cancer because catching these cancers in their early stages can literally save their lives — both of these cancers are easier to treat earlier on than in later stages."

"It's very important to us as a health care organization to meet our patients where they are in the community and provide opportunities to maximize health," said Josephine Dlugopolski, MD, regional medical director of primary care. "The women who attend this event shouldn't be prevented from receiving this important care just because they are uninsured."

See, Test and Treat® is funded in part by a grant from the College of American Pathologists Foundation. See, Test and Treat® will be held at the Loyola Outpatient Center, 2160 S. First Ave., Maywood, Illinois. Interested women are invited to call 708-216-7284 to verify eligibility and make an appointment. Advance registration is required and the number of appointments is limited.

To learn more about Loyola Medicine or find a physician, visit loyolamedicine.org.