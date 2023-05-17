Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – In honor of National Trauma Awareness Month, Loyola Medicine will host the "Trauma: Treat, Heal & Prevent Event" on Saturday, May 20. The event will celebrate life and provide life-saving information on trauma prevention.

Trauma survivors, their families and community members will gather from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Loyola Outpatient Center for activities including the dedication of a tree to honor trauma survivors. There will be an opportunity to sign up to become an organ donor and firefighters from the Berwyn Fire Department will be on hand to give kids a chance to "touch-a-truck" and more.

Gottlieb Memorial Hospital's trauma program coordinator, emergency department nurse Sarah Foggy, BSN, RN, AA-SANE, said the event will honor those who have been through trauma programs at Gottlieb, Loyola University Medical Center and MacNeal Hospital. "We hold in great respect those who have allowed us to care for them and those who have left us after sustaining traumatic injuries," Foggy said. "I hope the community will take advantage of having all of these injury prevention resources in one place for this event."

Nationally, trauma injuries are the number one cause of death for persons ages 1 - 44. Awareness and prevention can help decrease injuries, deaths and make communities safer. "I care deeply about our patients and our community," said Amanda Oliver, BSN, RN, CCRN, trauma injury prevention coordinator at Loyola University Medical Center. "I hope that this event will be the first of many. Events like "Trauma: Treat, Heal, and Prevent" will allow us to help prevent injuries and provide safer environments for all whether that be at home, on the road, or in the community."