Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola University Medical Center has been included on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Best Cardiac Hospitals 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on July 24th, 2024, and can be viewed on the Newsweek website.

The America’s Best Cardiac Hospitals 2024 ranking awards the 175 leading hospitals in the field of cardiac care in the U.S., as well as highlighting the notable conditions/surgeries. The underlying data analysis is based on four data sources:

1. Nationwide Online Survey: Health care professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about cardiology e.g., cardiologists, cardiac/thoracic surgeons, and cardiac nurses were asked to recommend leading cardiology hospitals in the U.S. The survey was also promoted on newsweek.com.

2. Hospital Quality Metrics: Hospital quality metrics with a focus on indicators relevant to cardiology care were considered.

3. Results from Patient Experience Surveys: Survey of patient experience during hospitalization.

4. Statista Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMS) Implementation Survey: Voluntary PROMS implementation survey to determine the status quo of PROMs implementation, audits and reporting of data.

Based on the study results, Loyola University Medical Center is honored to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Cardiac Hospitals 2024.

"I’m proud to continue our long history of excellence as a cardiac hospital offering state-of-the-art cardiac therapies, superb clinical outcomes, and talented faculty," said Lowell Steen, MD, Chair of Cardiology at Loyola University Medical Center.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"Since establishing the area's first heart transplant program in 1984, Loyola has been at the forefront of cardiac care," said Shawn Vincent, President and CEO of Loyola Medicine. "We continue to build upon this tradition of excellence and innovation and are proud to have a talented team working to provide quality care to our patients and their families."

