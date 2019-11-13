Loyola University Medical Center Names Timothy M. Carrigan, PhD, RN Chief Nursing Officer

Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Timothy M. Carrigan, PhD, RN, FACHE, NEA-BC, has been named chief nursing officer of Loyola University Medical Center (LUMC), effective December 9, 2019.

In this role, Carrigan will oversee all inpatient and ambulatory nursing departments and serve as a member of the LUMC leadership team. Carrigan will also serve on the faculty of the Loyola University Chicago Health Sciences Division’s Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing.

"We are excited to have Tim joining us in this role at Loyola University Medical Center," said Peggy Norton-Rosko, regional chief nursing officer for Loyola Medicine. "His experience and expertise in the nursing field will be of incredible value to Loyola as we continue to grow and improve our care delivery system."

Carrigan has more than 14 years of progressive nursing leadership experience in academic settings. He has a history of innovative and strategic leadership focused on balanced health outcomes. Carrigan is nationally recognized for improving patient care delivery and care coordination.

Carrigan most recently served as chief administrative officer for the cardiac service line at Rush University System for Health and was an assistant professor in Rush’s College of Nursing. He also held positions with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Carrigan received his Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and Political Science from Millikin University and a PhD in Nursing Sciences from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and a Nurse Executive of the Nurses Credentialing Center.

