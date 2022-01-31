70 year old Manisha Mehta had no idea 5 of her main arteries were clogged until she was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center in complete heart failure. “I really didn’t notice any prior symptoms,” said Manisha, who was resuscitated four times at the hospital.

43 year old Bonit Sharma was shocked to find out the back pain he was experiencing

was actually the result of a life threatening tear of the inner layer of his aorta. “Despite being seen by different physicians and 2 different emergency room visits the pain kept getting progressively worse but no one could figure out why,” said Bonit, until he

was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center for emergent care.

Both patients underwent life saving surgeries and today, are incredibly grateful to be alive. But they represent two growing populations in which heart disease is greatly on the rise - women and younger adults - and often with no warning signs.

The specialists at the Heart and Vascular Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center want our communities to know that while we stayed home to stay safe, at the start of the pandemic, now it’s time to come back out to stay healthy. Because when it comes to the health of our hearts, certain things can’t wait.

During the month of February, Heart Month, we hope these stories serve as reminders to keep getting regular cardiac care and tests. Keep getting those necessary procedures. And keep getting heart screenings.

