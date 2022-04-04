Newswise — APRIL 4, 2022, NEW YORK – Ludwig Cancer Research released today the full scope of research to be presented by Ludwig-affiliated scientists at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which will be held online and in person at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, in New Orleans, Louisiana, from April 8 to April 13.

“Ludwig researchers will have a strong showing at this international cancer research conference, which has long served as an invaluable opportunity to meet colleagues from around the world, learn and forge new collaborations across major subdisciplines of cancer research," said Chi Van Dang, scientific director of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research and Editor-in-Chief of AACR’s Cancer Research journal. “We are very excited to once again meet colleagues and friends in person and renew the intellectual exchange that plays a vital role in scientific advancement.”

Ludwig researchers from the U.S. and Europe will present in plenaries, symposia and poster sessions their exciting discoveries in a wide variety of fields, including tumor immunology and immunotherapy, cancer drug resistance, the early and noninvasive detection of malignancies, cancer metastasis, the tumor microenvironment—and much, much more.

