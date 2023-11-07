Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL - The Loyola Medicine Burn Center has once again been recognized by the American Burn Association (ABA) as an officially Verified Adult and Pediatric Burn Center. The ABA's burn center verification is a true mark of distinction which signals togovernment, third-party payers, patients, families and accreditation organizations that Loyola's Burn Center provides high-quality patient care to burn patients throughout the treatment and rehabilitation process.

"I'm incredibly proud of our multidisciplinary team at the Burn Center," said Joshua Carson, MD, FACS, regional director of Loyola Medicine's Burn Center. "Burn care is more than a surgical specialty; it requires a comprehensive team of specially trained nurses, nutritionists, respiratory therapists, social workers and pharmacists. This recognition is a testament to the institution's commitment to supporting the specialized infrastructure and personnel to provide the best care for our patients and advance the field of burn care.

Loyola Medicine's Burn Center is the largest burn center in Illinois and a regional leader in treating adult and pediatric burns and trauma. Loyola's outstanding success rates and multidisciplinary approach are recognized by the American College of Surgeons and the American Burn Association. The team at the Burn Center contains specialists from pulmonology, wound management, nutritional support and physical rehabilitation, all of whom provide the most advanced burn care to patients with thermal injuries, electrical burns, chemical injury, frostbite, toxic epidermal necrolysis, inhalation injury and complex soft tissue infections. The center houses an expanded hydrotherapy area for cleaning and dressing wounds and a rehabilitation area where physical and occupational therapists work with patients. An outpatient burn clinic is open five days a week to provide follow-up care. The staff includes nurses, patient care technicians and patient service associations, and the center treats over 4,000 patients each year, with about 40% of the patients being children.

