Newswise — This Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Hackensack Meridian Health is shining a light on the alarming rise of lung cancer in our community.

Did you know?

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among Asian American women, surpassing breast cancer.

The incidence of lung cancer in Asian American women is increasing at a faster rate than in any other racial/ethnic group.

Many Asian American women are diagnosed with lung cancer at later stages, when treatment options are limited.

“This is a wake-up call,” says Dr. Nabil Rizk, chief of Thoracic Surgery for Hackensack University Medical Center, who is asking you to please join us in raising awareness about this critical issue to help empower our community to take action.

“Lung cancer screenings are an underutilized resource that can provide lifesaving benefits for eligible patients,” explains Dr. Rizk, who says only a small percentage of New Jersey residents take advantage of this potentially lifesaving service - which is even offered virtually today by Hackensack University Medical Center.

The Benefits of Lung Cancer Screening:

Early detection: Lung cancer screening can detect cancer at an early stage, when it is most treatable and curable. This can significantly improve your chances of survival.

Improved treatment options: When lung cancer is found early, there are more treatment options available, which can lead to better outcomes.

Reduced risk of death: Studies have shown that lung cancer screening can reduce the risk of dying from lung cancer by up to 20%.

Requirements for Lung Cancer Screening:

Age: You must be between 50 and 80 years old.

Smoking history: You must have a history of smoking at least 20 pack-years (one pack a day for 20 years, or two packs a day for 10 years).

No current symptoms of lung cancer: You should not have any current symptoms of lung cancer, such as a persistent cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain.

This Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Hackensack Meridian Health has patients and experts to speak to the importance of early screening, treatment and more.

