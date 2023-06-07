Gillian Goobie, MD, PhD, is vice chair of the American Thoracic Society's Environmental Health Policy Committee.

Dr. Gillian Goobie completed her MD and Internal Medicine training at the University of Calgary followed by her Respirology fellowship at the University of British Columbia. After her fellowship, she trained at the University of Pittsburgh for three years, obtaining her PhD in the School of Public Health with a focus on environmental epigenetics and investigating the impact of air pollution on patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD).

Currently, Dr. Goobie is a clinical assistant professor at the University of British Columbia and respiratory medicine physician at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, Canada. In her ongoing research, Dr. Goobie is working to expand our understanding of how one's lived environment interacts with their genetics to contribute to the development and progression of ILDs.