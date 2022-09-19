Abstract: Respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, can trigger chronic lung disease that persists and even progresses after expected clearance of infectious virus. To gain an understanding of this process, we examined a series of consecutive fatal cases of Covid-19 that came to autopsy at 27-51 d after hospital admission. In each patient, we identify a stereotyped bronchiolar-alveolar pattern of lung remodeling with basal epithelial cell hyperplasia and mucinous differentiation. Remodeling regions also feature macrophage infiltration and apoptosis and a marked depletion of alveolar type 1 and 2 epithelial cells. This entire pattern closely resembles findings from an experimental model of post-viral lung disease that requires basal-epithelial stem cell growth, immune activation, and differentiation. The present results thereby provide evidence of possible basal epithelial cell reprogramming in long-term Covid-19 as well and thereby a pathway for explaining and correcting lung dysfunction in this type of disease.