Newswise — Today, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Rush University System for Health announced a new affiliation that will improve access to high-quality and complex pediatric care, while making it easier for patients and their families to access the best care possible for their children.

The two health care providers — both recognized for quality, safety and excellence in pediatrics — have entered into a clinical affiliation for the advancement of pediatric care across Chicago.

“Together, our two institutions will increase access to high-quality and complex pediatric care,” says Tom Shanley, MD, President and CEO of Lurie Children’s. “We will also amplify the pursuit of research, education and advocacy to advance pediatric academic medicine.”

“Through this new affiliation, we will be able to treat more patients and pool our expertise to provide the best outcomes for the sickest patients,” says Ranga Krishnan, CEO of the Rush System. “We are committed to continuing to pursue innovative, groundbreaking research; providing the best education to the next generation of pediatric providers; and advocating for our patients and communities around larger social determinants of health and equity issues.”

Goals and objectives for the affiliation include:

Optimize existing facilities and other resources at Rush and Lurie Children’s to provide greater access to high-quality pediatric care in the Chicago area.

Combine the unique capabilities of each organization to deliver high-quality, cost-effective clinical care and provide access across locations.

Explore ways to further collaborate in research and education.

Develop specific collaboration initiatives between the two organizations’ physician groups to promote clinical integration, care coordination, and quality of care.

Create a new mission-driven model to improve access, clinical outcomes, and patient experience for children in the Chicago area.

These initiatives will be jointly managed by Rush and Lurie Children’s effective February 1, 2021. This includes Rush University Medical Center’s pediatric inpatient services, pediatric intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit and newborn services, inpatient and outpatient pediatric cardiology services, and inpatient and outpatient pediatric hematology/oncology services, as well as outpatient pediatric services at other Rush locations. Pediatric services at Rush Copley Medical Center are not part of the affiliation.

At its core, the agreement will enable clinical providers to deliver the right care, in the right place, at the right time for children throughout the Chicago area. This affiliation represents an unprecedented opportunity to develop new collaborations and share expertise that will benefit the children and families we serve.

Each institution will maintain its current academic affiliations. Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine is the academic partner of Lurie Children’s. The Rush System includes a higher education component, Rush University, a dedicated health sciences university that includes Rush Medical College, as well as colleges and degree programs in nursing, allied health, health systems management, research administration and basic science.

About Rush:

Rush University System for Health (RUSH) brings together the brightest minds in medicine, research and academics. Driven by discovery, innovation and a deep responsibility for the health of our communities, RUSH is a national leader in outstanding patient care, education, research, community partnerships and empowering a new generation of health care providers.

RUSH comprises Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital, as well as an extensive provider network and numerous outpatient care facilities.

Rush University Medical Center is ranked among the top hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The Medical Center was also ranked No. 1 in the nation by Vizient and named a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group.

About Lurie Children’s:

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is ranked as one of the nation’s top children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. It is the pediatric training ground for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Last year, the hospital served more than 220,000 children from 48 states and 49 countries.