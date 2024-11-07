The only children’s hospital in Illinois ranked in all 11 specialties

Newswise — Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago continues to be recognized as #1 in Illinois in the U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals annual rankings. Lurie Children’s is the only pediatric hospital in Illinois ranked in all 11 specialties, by far outpacing other children’s hospitals in the state. Lurie Children’s has been the top children’s hospital in the state ever since U.S. News began reporting pediatric hospital rankings.

Nationally, Lurie Children’s had two specialties in the top 10 – Neurosciences (#7) and Neonatology (#10). Five more specialties ranked in the top 20, including Endocrinology (#11), Nephrology (#11), Urology (#15), Gastroenterology (#16) and Cancer (#19).

“This year’s U.S. News rankings demonstrate that Lurie Children’s remains unsurpassed in the state based on measures of quality, safety, patient care resources and reputation,” said Thomas Shanley, MD, President & CEO of Lurie Children’s. “As an independent children’s hospital, all our resources are directed toward advancing children’s health and wellbeing through exceptional clinical care, impactful advocacy, cutting-edge research and unparalleled education of a highly unique pediatric workforce. We are proud to be recognized for such broad excellence as we relentlessly drive to further improve outcomes and ensure every child has a healthier future.”

Recently, Lurie Children’s ranked #9 in Newsweek magazine’s list of World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2025 in Pediatrics. Earlier this year, Newsweek ranked Lurie Children’s #1 in Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery nationally. The hospital’s Heart Center performed 21 heart transplants so far in 2024, more than anywhere else in country. In the 12-month period ending in August 2024, Lurie Children’s exceeded its own record, performing a total of 140 pediatric transplants, including heart, kidney, stem cell and liver. No other hospital in the region possesses the comprehensive, multidisciplinary, and compassionate expertise that enables Lurie Children's to provide medically complex children with life-saving care.

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is a nonprofit organization committed to providing access to exceptional care for every child. It is the only independent, research-driven children’s hospital in Illinois and one of less than 35 nationally. This is where the top doctors go to train, practice pediatric medicine, teach, advocate, research and stay up to date on the latest treatments. Exclusively focused on children, all Lurie Children’s resources are devoted to serving their needs. Research at Lurie Children’s is conducted through Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute, which is focused on improving child health, transforming pediatric medicine and ensuring healthier futures through the relentless pursuit of knowledge. Lurie Children’s is the pediatric training ground for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.