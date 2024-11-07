Newswise — Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago ranked #9 in Newsweek’s list of the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2025 in Pediatrics. The hospital is among the top 250 pediatric hospitals worldwide to be recognized.

“This global recognition by Newsweek reflects our unwavering commitment to deliver excellent care with highly specialized expertise and compassion, always prioritizing the needs of the children and families we serve,” said Thomas Shanley, MD, President & CEO of Lurie Children’s. “We are dedicated to the pursuit of best health outcomes for children in our community and across the world.”

The World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2025 ranking awards the leading hospitals worldwide in 12 medical fields: Cardiac Surgery, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Oncology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Pulmonology, Urology, and Obstetrics & Gynecology. The underlying data analysis is based on three data sources:

Earlier this year, Newsweek ranked Lurie Children’s #1 in Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery nationally.

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is a nonprofit organization committed to providing access to exceptional care for every child. It is the only independent, research-driven children’s hospital in Illinois and one of less than 35 nationally. This is where the top doctors go to train, practice pediatric medicine, teach, advocate, research and stay up to date on the latest treatments. Exclusively focused on children, all Lurie Children’s resources are devoted to serving their needs. Research at Lurie Children’s is conducted through Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute, which is focused on improving child health, transforming pediatric medicine and ensuring healthier futures through the relentless pursuit of knowledge. Lurie Children’s is the pediatric training ground for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. It is ranked as one of the nation’s top children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report.