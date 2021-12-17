Abstract: Syntenic genomic loci on human chromosome 8 (hChr8) and mouse chromosome 15 (mChr15) code for LY6/Ly6 (lymphocyte antigen 6) family proteins. The 23 murine Ly6 family genes include eight genes that are flanked by the murine Ly6e and Ly6l genes and form an Ly6 subgroup referred to here as the Ly6a subfamily gene cluster. Ly6a, also known as Sca1 (Stem Cell Antigen-1) and TAP (T-cell activating protein), is a member of the Ly6a subfamily gene cluster. No LY6 genes have been annotated within the syntenic LY6E to LY6L human locus. We report here on LY6S, a solitary human LY6 gene that is syntenic with the murine Ly6a subfamily gene cluster, and with which it shares a common ancestry. LY6S codes for the interferon-inducible GPI-linked LY6S-iso1 protein that contains only 9 of the 10 consensus LY6 cysteine residues and is most highly expressed in a non-classical cell population. Its expression leads to distinct shifts in patterns of gene expression, particularly of genes coding for inflammatory and immune response proteins, and LY6S-iso1 expressing cells show increased resistance to viral infection. Our findings reveal the presence of a previously un-annotated human interferon-stimulated gene, LY6S, which has a one to eight ortholog relationship with the genes of the Ly6a subfamily gene cluster, is most highly expressed in spleen cells of a non-classical cell-lineage and whose expression induces viral resistance and is associated with an inflammatory phenotype and with the activation of genes that regulate immune responses.