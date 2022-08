Goto and colleagues identify lymphatic endothelial cells (LECs) and RSPO3+GREM1+ fibroblasts (RGFs) as stromal niche components of intestinal stem cells (ISCs). LECs and RGFs sustain ISCs through the production of RSPO3 and GREM1 in homeostasis. In injury, LECs and RGFs expand in number and produce growth/lymphangiocrine factors to orchestrate ISC-mediated repair.