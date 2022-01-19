Newswise — The University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center (UCCCC) has appointed renowned cancer researcher M. Eileen Dolan, PhD, as its Deputy Director.

Dolan, a professor of medicine at the University of Chicago, has spent the past eight years working as UCCCC’s Associate Director for Cancer Research Training and Education Coordination. Previously, she was the long-time co-leader of the center’s Clinical and Experimental Therapeutics Program.

In her new role, Dolan will work closely with Kunle Odunsi, MD, PhD, the Cancer Center’s Director and Dean of Oncology, on the organization’s vision, mission and strategy. She will be responsible for monitoring strategic research-related initiatives and milestones, ensuring widespread faculty involvement in center initiatives and supporting team science efforts. She will continue to oversee Cancer Research Training and Education until a successor can be named.

“Having been in a Cancer Center leadership position for more than two decades, I’ve witnessed firsthand the innovative discoveries that have impacted the lives of cancer patients,” Dolan said. “I am thrilled to be partnering with Dr. Kunle Odunsi to support our mission and help create partnerships to eliminate cancer health disparities, translate discoveries to improved patient outcomes, provide educational opportunities at all levels and build on our impactful work in the community.”

Dolan, who joined UChicago in 1989, is an international leader in the pharmacogenomics of anticancer agent toxicity. Her research includes genome-wide association studies that have identified genetic variants associated with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, hearing loss and tinnitus. Her work has also led to a better understanding of the genetic factors and modifiable factors contributing to an individual’s susceptibility to the side effects of chemotherapy.

A national leader in training and education and a longtime advocate for diversity and inclusion, Dolan has spent the past 12 years as chair of UChicago’s Committee on Clinical Pharmacology & Pharmacogenomics. As Associate Director for Education in the Cancer Center, she developed multiple pathway programs for high school students and teachers and undergraduates that are underrepresented in the sciences. She also co-chairs the Biological Sciences Division’s Diversity Committee and works closely with numerous community outreach and education programs.

“I am thrilled that Dr. Dolan has accepted the deputy director role,” said Odunsi. “With her wealth of leadership and organizational experience, she possesses the ability to help the cancer center reach ever-higher levels of eminence.”

Dolan assumed the role January 3, 2022.