MacNeal Hospital Named One of the Nation's Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals for the Second Year

Newswise — BERWYN, IL – MacNeal Hospital has been named one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by IBM Watson Health®. The study spotlights the top-performing cardiovascular hospitals in the U.S. based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data. This is the second consecutive year that MacNeal Hospital has been recognized with this honor.

IBM Watson Health® analyzed outcomes for patients suffering from heart failure and myocardial infarction, and patients who underwent coronary artery stent placement and bypass surgery. These cardiovascular patients at MacNeal and other Top 50 hospitals experienced fewer complications, higher survival rates, fewer readmissions, shorter lengths of stay and lower costs. According to the study, if cardiovascular patients at all hospitals in the U.S. achieved these outcomes, more than 11,000 additional lives would be saved, 2,800 more heart patients would be complication free, and over $1.5 billion could be saved.

"We are incredibly proud of our cardiovascular team at MacNeal," said M.E. Cleary, president of MacNeal Hospital. "They are consistently committed to providing top quality cardiovascular care to our patients and are very deserving of this honor. We especially appreciate the leadership and quality of care provided by our cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons."

MacNeal Hospital has dedicated powerful resources to treating cardiovascular disease. Leading-edge technology and facilities enable cardiovascular specialists to deliver a full spectrum of services. In addition, MacNeal has been accredited as a Chest Pain Center by the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care and designated a Blue Distinction® Center for Cardiac Care by BlueCross BlueShield.

Watson Health is a business unit of IBM that is dedicated to the development and implementation of cognitive and data-driven technologies to advance health. Watson Health technologies are tackling a wide range of the world’s biggest health care challenges, including cancer, diabetes, drug discovery and more.

For more information, visit www.100tophospitals.com.